Elena Ferrante’s new book sparks buzz ahead of awaited debut

ROME (AP) — At the stroke of midnight, Elena Ferrante’s latest novel debuts in Italy, with bookstores staying open into the wee hours for a legion of excited fans.

Stores planned to offer readings of excerpts of “La vita bugiarda degli adulti” (the lying life of adults) late Wednesday until the much-awaited book goes on sale early Thursday.

Ferrante’s latest novel explores the life of a girl in Naples from age 12 to 16.

Ferrante’s four-novel saga, starting with “My Brilliant Friend,” has sold millions of copies worldwide, with the last book published in 2014. That series began with the tale of the complicated friendship between two young girls in a tough Naples neighborhood.

The new novel’s publication in English is scheduled for June 9.

Ferrante’s use of a pseudonym has inspired quests to learn the author’s identity.