Disney recruits Rapsody, others for EP honoring Black lives

FILE – This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows Rapsody posing for a portrait in New York. Rapsody’s “Pray Momma Don’t Cry” is one of four songs featured on “I Can’t Breath/Music for the Movement,” a four-song album that is a joint venture between Disney Music Group and The Undefeated, ESPN’s platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture. Rapsody is hoping the album can unite people. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — When Disney asked Grammy-nominated lyricist Rapsody to pen a new tune for a new EP honoring Black lives and social justice, she thought to herself: “How else can I talk about what’s going on?”

She began to think from the perspective of a mother who lost her son to police brutality, and came up with “Pray Momma Don’t Cry.”

It’s one of four songs featured on “I Can’t Breathe/Music for the Movement,” a four-song album that is a joint venture between Disney Music Group and The Undefeated.

Rapsody is hoping the album can unite people. It’s out Friday.