Dallas Zoo lion cub helped in the making of ‘The Lion King’

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – (7/22/19) The Dallas Zoo now has a reputation for helping in the production of the The Lion King movie.

Their lion cub, Bahati, was a month old when the zoo captured video of her movements. Every moment of Bahati’s young life was captured from walking to cleaning her face.

Disney’s animation team used the video for motion and behavior references when designing Simba.

The Lion King movie is now in theaters and Bahati can be seen at the Dallas Zoo.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=496584987754965

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.