College Gameday analysts talk Burrow for Heisman, LSU not “DBU”

LSU’s new offense continues to be a big topic of conversation week after week for college football analysts.

The guy powering that offense, staring quarterback Joe Burrow, is in a conversation of his own as a serious candidate this year for the Heisman trophy.

College Gameday analysts spoke on how Burrow has proven himself to be in that race this season.

A group that College Gameday analysts say has to yet to prove themselves, is the LSU defense who was heavily criticized for allowing Texas to put up 38 points in the Tigers win.

