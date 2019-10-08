Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ gets AFI Fest premiere

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows writer-director Clint Eastwood, left, and actor Paul Walter Hauser during the filming of “Richard Jewell.” The film will have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles in November. Hauser portrays the title character who went from hero to suspect after the 1996 Atlanta Olympic bombing that killed one woman. (Clair Folger/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clint Eastwood’s film “Richard Jewell” is having its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles in November.

The American Film Institute announced Tuesday that the film had been added to a lineup for its annual film festival.

Eastwood directed the film, written by Billy Ray, about the true story of the security guard who went from hero to suspect after the 1996 Atlanta Olympic bombing that killed one woman. Paul Walter Hauser plays the title character. Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Jon Hamm co-star.

“Richard Jewell,” a Warner Bros. release, will open in theaters on Dec. 13.

The 2019 AFI Fest will open with the premiere of “Queen & Slim” on Nov. 14 and close with “The Banker” on Nov. 21.