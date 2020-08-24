Cinemark theaters reopening in Monroe, West Monroe this week

WEST MONROE, La. — After shuttering doors back in March during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Cinemark has begun to reopen theaters across the nation.

This week in Ouachita Parish, both Cinemark Cinema 10 in the Pecanland Mall and Cinemark Tinseltown 17 in West Monroe will be reopening.

Cinemark Tinseltown 17 is set to reopen on Tuesday, August 25, while Cinemark Cinema 10 is set to open on Friday, August 28.

You can reserve your own private watch party or reserve your tickets for the latest releases by clicking here.

