Keithville, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/16/20)-- Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary located outside of Shreveport in Keithville, La., will be the feature of a new National Geographic series titled “Meet the Chimps”.

The six-part documentary series, streaming on Disney+ beginning October 16, takes viewers inside Chimp Haven, a 200-acre forested refuge for more than 300 chimpanzees, many of whom were retired from medical research.