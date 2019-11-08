Box Office Preview for November 8

(NBC NEWS) — It’s all work and no play for Ewan McGregor in “Doctor Sleep.” This next-gen sequel stars McGregor as the little boy from the original film all grown up. He’s trying to heal from the trauma of his father’s killing spree. But when a teenage girl with a psychic gift contacts McGregor, they return to the abandoned hotel where the murders took place. “Doctor Sleep” is rated R.

Team USA delivers a staggering blow in “Midway.” This historical drama details one of the pivotal battles of World War II. Just months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese forces plan another operation against the United States. The brave sailors, and Nick Jonas’ mustache, face long odds to turn the tide in the Pacific. “Midway” is rated PG-13.

A relationship reaches its endgame in “Marriage Story.” Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in this breakup drama. They’re a New York couple with ten years and one child together. But they have different priorities moving forward, which means, moving apart. “Marriage Story” is rated R.

Emilia Clarke finds love actually in “Last Christmas.” The mother-of-dragons plays a holiday humbug who works at a year-round Christmas shop. But when ‘Crazy Rich Asian’ Henry Golding drops into her life, the cynical elf finds a new way to reconnect with happiness. “Last Christmas” is rated PG-13.