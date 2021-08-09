Baton Rouge rapper ‘Boosie’ asks VP Kamala Harris to free C-Murder

Rapper Lil’ Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch, appears at a news conference in New Orleans Monday, March 10, 2014. Hatch was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where he had been serving an eight-year sentence on drug charges. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) in New Orleans, Monday, March 10, 2014.(AP Photo/Bill Haber)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Last week, New Orleans native and rapper Corey Miller along with his PR team released a statement about his hunger strike against the COVID-19 negligence in Louisiana prisons and new documentation regarding his ongoing case.

Since the release of the statements, many celebrities spoke out in support of Miller and is now calling for his release from the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center where he is serving a life sentence.

Baton Rouge rapper, Torrence Hatch Jr., better known as Boosie, went on Instagram Live asking Vice President Kamala Harris to release Miller because he is innocent. Miller was convicted of murder for the shooting death of Steve Thomas near New Orleans. He has been incarcerated since 2002.

“So, this goes out to Kamala Harris. I need you to look into this man and see this injustice and turn this around. This man got kids. It’s almost 20 years of his life that’s been taken away,” Boosie said in a one-minute video released on his personal Instagram page.

Boosie is hoping that Vice President Harris will look into making legal moves to assist in Miller’s case and grant his freedom.