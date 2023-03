EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 2, 2023, Bastrop native and country singer Dylan Scott will perform at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, Ark. Scott will be joined by Ricky Rowton.

Tickets will be on sale and can be found at https://bit.ly/3ZuMGGr. The event will take place at 7 PM.