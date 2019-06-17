Rep. Jay Morris announces candidacy for State Senate District 35

(6/17/19) WEST MONROE, La. — State Representative Jay Morris, R-Ouachita Parish, has thrown his hat into the race for the Louisiana State Senate District 35 seat, which is currently held by State Sen. Jim Fannin.

Rep. Morris said in his announcement, “I am ready to take my fight against wasteful spending to the Louisiana Senate.”

Senate District 35 includes all of or portions of Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Rapides, and Winn parishes.

The election for the Senate District 35 seat will be held this October.

