YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: Registration deadlines for the November election; Guidance on how to fill out Louisiana absentee ballot

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– There are a few dates to keep in mind ahead of the November election.

The last day to register or make a change in person or by mail is 0ct. 5 by 4:30p.m.

The last day to register online at the Secretary of State’s website is Oct. 13.

Christa Medaries with the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters Office said the ballot will not only include the presidential election, but also a handful of amendments.

She said it’s important to get your request in as soon as possible.

“So we can mail the ballot out and they’ll have time to get the ballot and get it back in to us,” Medaries said. “The last day to request a ballot will be the Friday before the election.”

If you are having problems sending in your absentee ballot, click here for a full video on how to properly send in an absentee ballot by mail.

For voting information or to register visit geauxvote.com.