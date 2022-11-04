ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed.

Right now, there is a majority of votes required for statewide ballot issues to pass and go into effect. The majority is commonly called “50% plus one”, or a simple majority.

Issue 2 on this year’s ballot proposes a “super majority” to be required in order for constitutional amendments and initiatives to go into effect. It would amend the three sections of the Arkansas Constitution governing ballot issues.

Specifically, issue 2 would:

Increase the percent of votes required to pass constitutional amendments proposed by citizen groups from 50% to 60%.

Increase the percent of votes required to pass constitutional amendments proposed by the legislature from 50% to 60%.

Increase the percent of votes required to pass state laws proposed by citizen groups from 50% to 60%.

If the proposal is approved, the changes made by issue 2 would go into effect starting on January 1, 2023.