TODAY: La. lawmakers consider tax exemptions on session’s first full day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana lawmakers will spend the first full day of their special legislative session on money matters Tuesday, as the state seeks financial fixes to public health and weather disasters.

A state Senate committee will consider a series of proposed tax exemptions. Legislation by Sen. Stewart Cathey, Jr. (R-Monroe) would exempt sales taxes for farm equipment, construction materials, utilities and broadband Internet during state-declared disasters. The measures were inspired by southwest Louisiana’s continuing recovery from Hurricane Laura, which hit the Lake Charles area in August.

A House revenue panel will consider severance tax exemptions for the state’s oil industry, while a House budget panel will revisit the state’s construction spending plan.

The state’s Revenue Estimating Conference will also meet. Members will determine how lagging revenue collections in certain areas — as prompted by the pandemic — will affect how much money the state collects in future months and years.

Legislators began their self-summoned 30-day special session Monday evening. They must finish their work by Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.