Louisiana absentee ballot request deadline reminder for August 11

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Louisana is August 11 at 4:30 p.m.

The deadline to return a completed ballot for the municipal general election is 4:30 p.m. on August 14.

If a voter misses the absentee ballot deadline they are still able to vote in person on election day.

According to the Louisiana State Secretary, “38 parishes have parishwide and/or limited jurisdiction proposition elections,” including these listed below: