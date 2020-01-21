Union County Election Commission seeking poll workers

UNION COUNTY, Ar. — The Union County Election Commission is seeking people to help work the polls during the 2020 Primary and General Elections.

There are certain requirements to qualify that include being a qualified elector, a resident of Union County, and attending at least one training session.

According to the Election Commission, the training sessions will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, and Thursday, February 6, 2020. Both sessions will be held on the second floor of the Simmons Bank on Grove Street.

For more information on becoming a poll worker, call the Union County Clerk’s office at 870-864-1910.

