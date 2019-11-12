Michael Bloomberg files 2020 presidential campaign paperwork for Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg is in Arkansas to file his presidential campaign paperwork for the 2020 Arkansas ballot.
The media mogul and former NYC mayor is running on the Democratic ticket.
He dropped by the State Capitol on Tuesday morning to get his papers filed.
Also on his schedule will be lunch with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. at noon.
