Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins speaks with KTVE about his run for U.S. Senate

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the race for U.S. Senate, 15 candidates are vying to represent Louisiana in Washington, D. C.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is one fo them and tonight he stopped by our station to share some of the key issues of his campaign and why the Coronavirus pandemic is the reason he decided to join the race.

“As mayor, at the local level, we did everything we possibly could to keep our citizens safe, but during a time of crisis, the local leadership, the state leadership, and the federal leadership have to be present. They have to be there for their citizens and we were neglected in our time of most need. In Shreveport, Louisiana and throughout the state of Louisiana. So, I decided to step up and run for the United States Senate.” says Mayor Perkins.

Perkins also shared why healthcare coverage is a key issue to his campaign, and was critical of his opponent’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“We have litigation heading to the Supreme Court that will allow insurance companies to bar people with pre-existing conditions. There’s nearly a million Louisianians, people with hypertension, people who have asthma, people who have cancer that is in remission, even Covid-19 can be considered a pre-existing condition.

Here is the full list of all the candidates: