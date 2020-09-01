Recruiting: The Secretary of State is looking for election workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Election day is next month and the Secretary of State’s office is looking for workers for the polling locations.

Today, September 1, is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the benefits and importance of election workers, as well as inspire more Americans to sign up as election workers.

Election worker sets up and prepares the polling location, welcomes voters, and verifies the voter’s registration. Workers also help ensure voters understand the voting process by showing how to use voting equipment and explaining the procedures.

A shortage of poll workers is a normal election concern, but risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates our office to seek additional, younger poll workers who can supplement Louisiana’s current workers, over half of which are elderly, and could opt not to serve in the fall elections.

Working as an election commissioner is a way that everyday citizens can help America vote. Serving as an election worker is a great way to earn a paycheck while serving your community.

Requirements for becoming an election worker include being:

· A registered voter in Louisiana

· A registered voter who does not need assistance

· Able to attend a 1-2 hour training course

· At least 17 years old and a high school senior or older

If you are interested in assisting in the elections process you can visit ElectionWorker.sos.la.gov to view an informational flyer and complete an application.

Completed applications should be returned to electionworker@sos.la.gov or your parish clerk of court.

For more information about becoming an election worker in Louisiana, contact Julie Guidroz with the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 225.922.0900, email electionworker@sos.la.gov or visit electionworker.sos.la.gov.

For more information about National Poll Worker Recruitment Day see https://www.eac.gov/help-america-vote.