LIVE IN BATON ROUGE: Supporters for Eddie Rispone gather to watch election results

BATON ROUGE, La. (11/16/19) — We are here at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel where all of republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone’s supporters are gathering to watch the results of tonight’s election.

Rispone climbed into this runoff after initially being considered an underdog in the primary while running against congressman Ralph Abraham, but Rispone made his way here tonight.

He’s had some notable endorsements from republican leaders in the state and across the nation. His most prominent supporter—President Donald Trump.

President Trump has visited Louisiana several times, rallying for Rispone and telling voters that it’s time to vote Governor Edwards out of office.

Rispone is going to have to fight all the way to the end, as it’s expected to be a tight race between the republican businessman and incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards.

