Election 2020 Results: Ouachita County votes to keep Confederate monument on courthouse lawn

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The votes are in and Ouachita County, Arkansas has voted to preserve the Confederate monument that sits on the Ouachita County Courthouse lawn.
Click on the links below to see the latest results in both Arkansas and Louisiana.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- GOP’s Steve Scalise re-elected in Louisiana US House race
- Election 2020 Results: Union County Issue Number One Passes
- GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky
- 2020 Latest: Trump wins 5 more states, Biden adds 2 states
- Cotton coasts to win, Trump nabs Arkansas in GOP dominance