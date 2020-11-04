Election 2020 Results: Ouachita County votes to keep Confederate monument on courthouse lawn

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The votes are in and Ouachita County, Arkansas has voted to preserve the Confederate monument that sits on the Ouachita County Courthouse lawn.

