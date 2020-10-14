ELECTION 2020: Proposed Amendment No. 5 could create local options if passed

WEST MORNOE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Amendment No. 5 deals with taking power from assessors and creating local options.

University of Louisiana at Monroe Political Science Professor, Dr. John Sutherlin, said this would be an expansion of the PILOT programs (Payment in lieu of taxes).

This is when local government agencies have the option to do something other than property taxes.

He said this is important for the expansion of manufacturing or attracting new businesses to parishes.

So it would allow certain property owners who enter into a cooperative agreement, or payment plan, with the taxing authority to make payments instead of paying a yearly lump sum for property taxes, according to details established by law and the specific agreements.

The exemption could only be applied to new manufacturing establishments or additions to existing manufacturing establishments.

“Those in opposition of Amendment 5 would say that in 2018 something was passed that allows for PILOT programs to be expanded and that we should let 2018 amendments pass and move forward before tinkering with it,” Sutherlin said.

This is just one of the seven proposed Louisiana amendments voters will see on the ballot.