Election 2020: Franklin Parish Propositions

FRANKLIN PARISH, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Franklin Parish residents will three tax propositions on their ballots. These are all renewals, so if passed, the people there wouldn’t have to pay more money than what’s already in place.

“I’m against all new taxes, but renewals I have no problem with,” James Harris with Franklin Parish Police Jury said.

The first proposition deals with the Franklin Parish Courthouse. Those taxes would go towards things like the maintenance and operation of all departments.

“From the registrar of voters to the clerk of court to the sheriff’s office to our office,” Harris said. “We legally are bound to maintain the courthouse, so this is only a renewal and we do need help on it.”

The second proposition deals with the parish drainage system. With the amount of rain Franklin Parish sees each year, it leaves drainage ditches filled with plants and debris. If this proposition passes, it would pay for construction, equipment, and maintenance to keep the drainage ditches gutted and allow water to flow effectively.

“You know we are buying covers and installation, digging and fuel cost, employee salaries,” Harris said.

The last proposition deals with other things like buying new equipment, workers salaries, and the overall operation of the parish.

“This coming year with COVID-19, we are probably looking at a different budget, but we had to pass because some of the businesses were closed for a period of time,” Harris said. The tax collections won’t be as high as they were in the last few years, so it is very important that we pass this to keep everything going as is.”