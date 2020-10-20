Early voting numbers in select parishes of Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early voting is underway in the state of Louisiana.

Here’s a look at the break down of some of the parish’s early voting numbers.

Ouachita Precincts: 8,191

Lincoln Parish: 2,595

Morehouse Parish: 2,139

Statewide: 258,017

Early voting runs through Tuesday, October 27th. Locations will not be open on Sunday.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

For more information about early voting you can visit the Registrar of Voter’s website here.

And if you need to register to vote, you can go to the Secretary of State’s Office website here.

If you don’t know where your Registrar of Voter’s Office is, click here.