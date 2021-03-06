Early voting for March 20th election begins Saturday

LOUISIANA– The Louisiana Secretary of State wants to remind voters that early voting begins Saturday, March 6th and will run through Saturday, March 13th with the exception of Sunday, March 7th.

Voters who want to vote early may do so in person at their local early voting locations. Click this link below to find out where you can vote early.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is march 16th by 4:30 P.M. The deadline for the Registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is March 19th by 4:30 P.M.

Click here for more election information.