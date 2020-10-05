‘Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall’ to air tonight on NBC 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has floated the unconstitutional idea of delaying the Nov. 3 election. His administration may have violated a judge's order on the 2020 census and could be held in contempt. Another court ruled that he illegally sidestepped Congress to find billions for his border wall.

In ways large and small, in multiple corners of the government, the president has demonstrated a willingness to push the boundaries of federal law, if not outright flout them. And in the heat of a presidential campaign, that track record only adds to anxiety about whether Trump will abide by the results of the election.