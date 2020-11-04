Cotton coasts to win, Trump nabs Arkansas in GOP dominance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tom Cotton has won reelection and President Donald Trump secured Arkansas’ six electoral votes.
Republicans aimed to maintain their dominance of the state in Tuesday’s election. Cotton defeated Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington, a former prison chaplain who had never run for office before.
The only Democrat running against Cotton dropped out hours after the filing deadline last year.
That freed up Cotton to run ads in battleground states and to campaign with more endangered Senate colleagues.
The election also featured three ballot measures, including a highway tax proposal.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES: