University of Louisiana system program encourages college completion

MONROE, LA (10/30/19) CompeteLA is a program within the University of Louisiana system that wants to help those who want to complete their higher education, but may not be able to.

“We all know, I know friends that have 90, 100 dollars that are one semester away that just never came back” says Nick Bruno, the President of University of Louisiana at Monroe.

There are nearly 700,000 students across Louisiana that are eligible for this program. So far it has been up and running for the last 6 months, with 1600 students already signed up.

“It’s a concierge service, it’s designed to knock down all of the barriers that would prevent a working adult from coming back to school. We assign them a coach that will be with them from the minute they apply to school till they graduate, walk across the stage with that new degree” says Dr. Jim Henderson, President of the University of Louisiana system.

There’s even has an app that can guide you through the program, giving those who are almost there the opportunity to reach that final step in reaching their goals and better preparing them for their future.

“So when you look at the future of work, and it’s a future of work that we’re realizing today. It requires a more educated work force than ever before. And the absence of a degree can be a barrier that keeps someone from advancing in their career ” says Dr. Henderson.

All while keeping the wants and needs of the students in mind.

“So to have someone, the way the program is structured, that actually works with them to carry them through the project that takes a lot of effort off of them and it just makes hey, get into school, concentrate on the classes and get that degree” says Bruno.