Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
66°
Sign Up
West Monroe
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
Local News
Arkansas News
Louisiana News
Mississippi News
National News
Morning Show
Your Local Election Headquarters
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics from The Hill
Politics
Entertainment
Top Stories
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman …
Top Stories
Walmart customers complain about double charges; …
Video
Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; …
MSU’s Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies …
Famed Hollywood mountain lion P-22 captured in backyard …
Weather
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
ArkLaMiss Wx Extra
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 13th
Video
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, December 12th
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 12th
Video
Evening Forecast – Sunday, December 11th
Video
Evening Forecast – Saturday, December 10th
Video
Evening Forecast – Friday, December 9th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bulldog Blitz
Talon Talk
College Sports
NFL
The Big Game
SEC Football
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Baker’s World Series title among best sports moments …
Top Stories
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies …
The Michael Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns …
Gallery
The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP …
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
Community
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Salute the Veterans 2022
Nominate: Salute a Veteran
Louisiana Living
Remarkable Women
Nominate a Remarkable Woman 2023
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Sterlington elected mayor Matt Talbert talks projects …
Video
Top Stories
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance …
Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce
Video
Louisiana Living: Bayou Life Magazine
Video
Louisiana Living: Member of the Month – WMWO Chamber …
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Health Minute
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic “Moments of Mindfulness”
Sponsored Content: Wound Ostomy Care Clinic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
KARD KTVE Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Grambling
Grambling State hoops scores second power 5 victory …
Top Grambling Headlines
Lady Techsters overcomes Alcorn State with a 70-59 home …
Southern Jaguars claws its way for a 34-17 win over Grambling …
Preview of the 49th annual Bayou Classic with Grambling …
Grambling State hoops fall 80-49 to Arizona State at Desert …
Fox 14 Morning Sports Recap (Nov 23, 2022)
Fox 14 celebrates Haley Gomez and Anna Larr Roberson for …
More Grambling
FOX 14 Sports Wrap (11-16-22)
NBC 10 Weekend Sports (11-06-2022)
Grambling State defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 36-10 …
Grambling State Tigers defeats Alcorn State Braves …
The Grambling State Soccer team finished in a draw …
Grambling State Tigers drops home opener 20-16 to …
Lady Techsters and Grambling State Volleyball and …
Don't Miss
Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; …
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive …
Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from …
LSP: Woman ‘partially lying down’ killed by truck
50-year-old Vidalia man arrested for 33 counts of …
Don't Miss
Local 76® Gas Stations host Customer Appreciation …
Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; …
MSU’s Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies …
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Delhi community meeting …
NBC 10 News Today: Last Minute toys for gifts
Trending Stories
Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; …
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive …
Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from …
LSP: Woman ‘partially lying down’ killed by truck
50-year-old Vidalia man arrested for 33 counts of …