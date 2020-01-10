Vote delay for updated Louisiana college admission standards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (1/10/20) Louisiana’s top higher education board has postponed decision-making on a rewrite of its minimum college admission standards.

The updated policy before the Board of Regents would include new financial penalties for campuses that violate the policy.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed and her staff spent months working on the proposed changes to admissions standards first put in place 14 years ago.

That review came after LSU sparked criticism for disobeying the requirements and granting more exceptions than allowed.

But the Board of Regents balked Thursday at making the changes recommended by Reed and her staff.

They pushed back a vote until February.

