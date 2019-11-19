ULM announced Commencement speaker for their December 2019 graduation

MONROE, La. (11/19/2019) — ULM says Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed, Ph.D., will give the keynote address at their Commencement ceremony for graduating students on December 14.

Reed, a Lake Charles native, became Commissioner in 2018. Previously, she served in Obama’s administration as deputy undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Education.

Reed also has an extensive background of receiving degrees from schools in Louisiana. Those degrees include: a doctorate in public policy from Southern University, a master’s degree in public administration from LSU, and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from LSU.

