UAMS awarded $24.2 million grant to focus on rural health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — (7/4/19) A research center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been awarded $24.2 million to help target rural health issues in the state.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that officials at UAMS announced the grant to its Translational Research Institute Wednesday, saying it will help fund treatments and therapies for rural Arkansans.

Institute Director Dr. Laura James said the money will help tackle rural health issues including diabetes, obesity and addiction. The award will fund additional faculty, clinical trials and pilot grants.

It will also fund research partnerships between UAMS and health centers like Arkansas Children’s Hospital, as well as facilities in more rural areas.

The grant was awarded by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.