LDCC receives national accreditation for tech programs

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – (12/3/19) Louisiana Delta Community College recently received approval by the ATMAE Board of Accreditation for its Process Technology, Industrial Instrumentation Technology, and Drafting and Design Technology Programs to be accredited with no reports or visits for the next 5 years.

This was no small feat, as the Board is extremely thorough in their questioning, review of submissions and evidentiary proof of programmatic claims.

“After several hundred hours of preparation and self-examination by faculty, staff, and administration, a Self-Study report was submitted to the Association of Technology, Management, and Applied Engineering (ATMAE) for review of our Process Technology, Industrial Instrumentation Technology, and Drafting and Design Technology programs and accreditation was granted for all.” Charles Stevenson, Division Chair for the School of Industrial Technology at LDCC

ATMAE is a professional association with more than 1,000 members who share technology, management and applied engineering ideas, research, and applications that positively impact the future.

Since 1967 ATMAE members, who are college and university educators, administrators, students, and industry professionals, have been dedicated to solving complex technological problems and developing the competitive technologist and applied engineering workforce.

ATMAE does this through specialized accreditation for 2-year, 4-year, and master’s degree programs, personal certifications, an annual national conference, publications, awards and scholarships, career center, a website filled with valuable content, and numerous opportunities to develop professionally.

Obtaining ATMAE accreditation is an elective endeavor, but it most assuredly communicates value regarding programs when it is sought after and achieved. “Having the ATMAE Accreditation for our programs, certifies the quality and high academic standards to students, parents, employers, faculty, the administration, and the general public that cannot be verified in any other way,” says Stevens.

For more information regarding admission & enrollment in any of these programs, please visit www.ladelta.edu.

