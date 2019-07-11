LA Tech and LSU Health Shreveport partner for a research center

SHREVEPORT, La.(KTAL/ KMSS) – (7/11/19) Two of Louisana’s most recognized educational institutions are partnering up to establish a new research center.

“This is going to be one of just multiple innovative ideas that are going to benefit, the patients, the students and the researchers in North West Louisiana,” said Dr. G. E. Ghali, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.

LSU Health Shreveport and Louisiana Tech University launch the center for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

“This takes the expertise of bioengineering and biomaterials from Louisiana Tech and partners it with our expertise in clinical sciences,” said Dr. Chris Kevil, Vice Chancellor for Research at LSU Health Shreveport.

Health officials say this partnership is a game changer and can benefit more than one- million people statewide

“These diseases we’re addressing are of critical need right here in NW Louisiana all a result of obesity, heart disease, cancer, loss of tissue resulting from those kinds of things,” said Dr. Les Guice, President of Louisiana Tech University.

Doctor Guice adds, not only will this be beneficial for patients but will be an economic boom for the area.

“This how you begin to attract talent, which is important to us. Talented faculty, talented students, and also companies,” said Guice.

School leaders are applying for grants which could bring the center up to 30 million dollars if approved.

