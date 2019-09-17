Grambling State enrollment reaches a seven-year high

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says they have increased enrollment for the fifth year in a row.

According to a Grambling State University News story, Grambling reached a seven-year enrollment high with 5,232 students enrolled for the 2019 Fall semester.

“Our continued growth is a clear sign that the investments from our parents, faculty, legislators, and supporters are supporting our attainment goals,” President Rick Gallot told GSU News.

Grambling State says the seven-year high follows a series of major announced investments for the University’s Digital Library and Learning Commons, the launch of its new Bachelors of Cybersecurity, and new scholarships including ten full academic scholarships for technology students.

“Our team implements a personal care approach for each of the students and families who express interest in Grambling State,” said Director of Admissions & Recruiting Gilberto Alvarado.

This year marks the third time since 2013 that the University has seen the enrollment of more than 5,000 students.

“That care is a big reason many families choose HBCUs. Supplemented from the hard work of our alumni across the nation, we expect to see continued growth,” continued Alvarado.

According to the University, the enrollment growth involves several key successes, including three consecutive years of retention growth, recruiting students from 45 states and 35 countries, and a five percent increase in out-of-state students since Fall 2017.

Grambling State has been recognized globally for its contributions to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security, its new dining program with Magic Johnson SodexoMAGIC, and a featured performance for Beyoncé.