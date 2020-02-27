GRAMBLING, La. (Press Release) – Today, Grambling State University announced a 5-year extension of its campus retail partnership with Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

“As we continue to transform higher education in the state of Louisiana, our aim is to make sure the cost of textbooks and learning resources remains approachable for our talented students,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot. “The updates to our Barnes & Noble agreement reflect our dedication to holistic student success.”

The University’s targeted negotiations with Barnes and Noble that have resulted in improved affordability of textbooks for Grambling State students along with an increased financial return toward the University’s bookstore management budget.

“Our partnership with Barnes and Noble signifies our mutual commitment to remaining a trusted resource for our students and innovator in the industry of collegiate retail,” said Martin Lemelle, Executive Vice President of Grambling State.

The University engaged Campus Bookstore Consulting (CBC), higher education’s Boston-based premier campus store consulting firm, to support its negotiation efforts with Barnes and Noble.

“It’s imperative that we ensure students have the access to the best resources at an affordable cost,” said Casey Byrd, the University’s Director of Operations and Compliance who led negotiations with the support of committee comprised students, faculty, and staff.

Students will benefit immediately from provisions of the contract which improve affordability including:

a reduction of gross margin course materials to 25%;

adjusted pricing for digital course materials and textbook rentals;

and used textbook prices will not exceed 75% of new textbook selling prices.

As part of the agreement, Barnes & Noble guarantees a percentage of sales back to the University in support of student programming. In addition to a signing bonus, Barnes & Noble will contribute textbook scholarships, Grambling University Foundation Scholarship donations, apparel donations, and utility fee payments.

“It’s an exciting time to be in collegiate retailing with all of the changes in the industry. Barnes & Noble values our long-standing partnership with Grambling University,” said Kimberly Otte, Vice President, Stores at Barnes & Noble College.

“We look forward to introducing new initiatives, saving students money on their course materials and staying relevant in the students’ minds.” The bookstore continues to strive to be the low-cost leader in textbooks and course materials, as well as the overall go-to destination for purchasing textbooks, trade books, supplies, sports apparel, souvenirs and other university-related merchandise.

For more information about Barnes & Noble bookstore at Grambling State University, contact Alfredo Morelos, Jr. at 318-247-0661.

