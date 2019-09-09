73-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Twins!

INDIA (CNN) – It’s twins!

But that’s not the most surprising part of this birth announcement.

The new mom is 73 years old and dad is 80!

The proud parents are farmers in southern India.

And they’ve always wanted children, but it just never happened for them until now.

Doctors agreed to IVF and it was a success on the first try.

The twin girls were delivered via C-section.

Mom was on bed rest for the entire nine months.

The mother may be the oldest woman to ever give birth, but that’s not confirmed yet.

