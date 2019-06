He played high school basketball at El Dorado High School, and then took his talents to the northwest corner of the Natural State to play college ball at the University of Arkansas. Now, Daniel Gafford is heading to Chicago because the Bulls selected him as the 38th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

NBC 10 was there in El Dorado for the NBA Draft party, talking to family, friends, and coaches of Gafford as they celebrated their hometown hero.