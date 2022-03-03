MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Did you know that the University of Louisiana Monroe has a Museum of Natural History right on campus?

The museum has been at the University for quite some time. There several rooms here filled with specimens and exhibits. KTVE NBC 10 spoke to Director of the Museum, Dr. Kim Marie Tolson, to learn more.

“The first thing they can expect, they can expect to be Wowed. Most people don’t know the museum is here, most people when they come in the first thing they say is WOW, I didn’t know there was a place like this in Monroe, but it’s here in Monroe and it’s on the ULM campus,” said Dr. Kim Marie Tolson, PH.D. Director of the Museum of Natural History.

The museum started on ULM’s campus in 1962, since then it has expanded and now showcases a variety of collections.

“The earliest displays probably went up in the biology department on campus since 1962, so that means some museum displays have been up for about 60 years now. We have plants, we have a wonderful museum of Venus flytraps. We have some large mammals from Africa, we have some fishes from saltwater environments,” said Tolson.

If you’re into dinosaurs, there are also models and fossils on display. Another room features invertebrates and plants of all kinds. The focus is on butterflies this spring.

The local natural history of north Louisiana is also on display. This includes snake skins, bird nests, sea shells, exotic skins and native plants.

“But the new buzz word is STEAM and we have added A, “Arts” to our STEAM room and that is where we will have our big display on Poverty Point. We will have a lot about the archelogy of Louisiana, focusing on the archelogy of Northeast Louisiana,” said Tolson.

Entry to the museum is free. It’s open Monday through Thursday. The hours of operation vary so its best to call ahead.

For more information, call the museum at 318-342-1868.