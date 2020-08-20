Destination Louisiane: Two Warriors Meadery

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Honey, water, and yeast. Add a little chemistry and let it ferment for a few weeks and you will soon have a fresh batch of the oldest alcoholic beverage known to man. Mead or as it’s also known honey wine.

“A lot of it is the science behind it and the fact that I am a bit of a foodie,” says Curtis Sims of Two Warriors Meadery.

Curtis and his business partner Cameron Myers are two veterans who by chance discovered each other’s knack for beekeeping and decided in 2018 to give a shot at mead-making.

With accolades already under their belt for homebrewing the medieval drink, two years later the two would open Two Warriors Meadery – the only meadery in the state of Louisiana.

Despite opening amid a pandemic, the small operation has been able to steadily keep up demand and are now looking towards expansion. All the while still giving back to the community of their namesake.

“Being disabled vets ourselves, part of everything we do is focusing on local veteran’s so that being a portion of every sale is going to helping local veteran’s charities,” said Myers.

The time-consuming task to brew a new batch is a labor of love – as Two Warriors efforts to source as many ingredients as possible as locally as possible.

“So realistically, I want our money to stay in Louisiana and the fact that I can go and point to- ‘okay we know it came from this parish,” explained Sims.

And Two Warriors specializes in following centuries-old recipes to the letter.

“I’ve done experiments with an Irish mead out of the thirteen hundreds, a Welsh mead out of the fourteen hundreds, Oden’s Love is an English mead out of the thirteen hundreds,” said Sims.

If Coronavirus restrictions allow – Two Warriors Meadery plans to host a “Viking Feast” to celebrate both their one-year anniversary and Veteran’s Day on November 11th.

All proceeds will go towards the “Our Home” charity for veterans.