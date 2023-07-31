ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — About 15 miles from St. Francisville sits the Tunica Hills Campground which offers nature lovers a variety of amenities.

The Tunica Hills Campground is an eight-mile drive from Clark Creek Natural Area, also known as Tunica Falls. The facility offers four hiking trails on the Tunica Hills WMA. The trails are six miles from the campground.

Tunica Hills Campground owner Brenda Sory said she fell in love with the surroundings of Tunica Hills in North Louisiana after she had retired.

“My idea was to give them a beautiful place in the Tunica Hills, where they can just relax,” said Sory. “The land just spoke to me.”

The campground has 20 campsites ranging from modern homes to wagons and tents.

While Sory focuses on simplicity, she adds that many of her cabins have air conditioning for campers to enjoy the warmer weather comfortably.

“Half of our campsites have electricity,” said Sory. “So people can come in the summer when it’s hot and bring fans, some bring air conditioning. In the winter, people bring heaters and electric blankets.”

Sory said her campsites offer a unique experience compared to many Airbnbs.

“We’re trying to appeal to the people who are more adventurous people,” said Sory. “We trying to appeal to those who don’t care about that and just want to be in the woods.”

CAMPING FEES

Electrical Campsites: $20/night for 2 adults. Additional adults cost $7/night, Kids under 12 are $4/night each

Non-Electrical Campsites: $16/night for 2 adults. Additional adults are $7/night each & kids under 12 are $4/night each

The campsite is cash only. They do offer supplies such as tents, fans and firewood.

Click here to book your reservation.