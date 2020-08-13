Destination Louisiane: Shreveport Brunch Spots

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) — Have you been trying to find new favorite brunch spot in the Shreveport/Bossier area, but don’t know where to look? The answer might be in your zodiac sign.

The Shreveport/Bossier Tourism Bureau created a list, pairing brunch spots in the area with the 12 zodiac signs.

Shalisa Roland with the Tourism Bureau created the list. She says it was important to not just include the established spots in town, but to also include some of the new places.

“Sometimes we can get caught up in our favorites,” Roland said. “We get caught up in our realm of routine, and I wanted to step outside of that routine, and kind of shine a little bit of love on everyone. Everybody needs some love right now.”

Now, my sign is Cancer since I was born in July. According to the list, Southfield Grill would be the perfect spot for me to try.

“Cancer’s are supposed to be very warm, very loving,” Roland said. “If you’ve ever been to Southfield Grill, that’s all they’re doing. The waiters are loving on you and feeding you. They’re talking to you like they’re family, and I think Cancer’s really appreciate that.”

You can find the full list of brunch spots to match your zodiac sign below!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Your Brunch Spot: Ki’Mexico, 3839 Gilbert Dr., Shreveport

Diving into a cultural phenomenon is your forte, so plan a Sunday brunch session at Ki’ Mexico to enjoy a taste of Mexican soul food. The décor, atmosphere, and menu is original, just like you. As humanitarians, you’ll appreciate the support they give to local farms. A great post-brunch activity for you is Drag Bingo at Korner Lounge. Let there be brunch!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Your Brunch Spot: Zuzul Coastal Cuisine, 1370 E. 70th St., Shreveport

As a water sign, it’s only right that you get the taste of the coast for brunch at Zuzul Coastal Cuisine. This is not your traditional brunch spot, but your mystical side can appreciate the aesthetics of the modern indoor décor, cocktail dressings, and plating styles. Keep the aesthetics going, and take a stroll through R. W. Norton Art Gallery’s garden.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your Brunch Spot: Frozen Pirogue, 515 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City

Believe it or not, Frozen Pirogue can match your energetic spirit. This daiquiri and oyster bar, has an endless menu of Gulf Coast Cajun dishes, including tasty shareables, loaded soups, fresh salads, savory sandwiches, an array of oysters and more down-home foods. The best thing at Frozen Pirogue is that its right next door to Bayou Axe Throwing Company, an axe throwing bar. Eat up, and throw axes.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your Brunch Spot: Superior Steakhouse, 855 Pierremont Rd., Shreveport

Hello Taurus, let’s tap into your hedonistic side for a pleasurable brunch experience at Superior Steakhouse. Your brunch must-haves include bottomless mimosas, soft music, savory foods, and patio seating. Get that and more in this full-flavored environment. But let’s be honest, you’ll want to sleep off those mimosas. Just prepare for a post-brunch nap. Uber and Lyft are available if things get too crazy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your Brunch Spot: Marilynn’s Place, 4041 Fern Ave., Shreveport

Sundays at Marilynn’s Place is the unofficial community hangout in Shreveport’s historic Highland neighborhood, which is right up a Gemini’s alley. Your talkative and impulsive nature fits perfectly into their comfortable and casual setting. Their menu consists of all your Cajun favorites, including red beans and rice, jambalaya, etouffeee, poboys, gumbo, shrimp Creole, and more. After brunch, schedule a group bike tour through the Highland neighborhood with SB Rides.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your Brunch Spot: Southfield Grill, various locations in Shreveport-Bossier

Southfield Grill has three locations in Shreveport-Bossier, and this will be a Cancer’s favorite place as it corresponds well with their loving nature. To explain, the wholesome feel of each location provides a sense of warmth, great customer service and homemade menu items. Plus, they serve breakfast foods all day. Keep the wholesome experience going and take a mini road through the countryside on the Boom or Bust Byway.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your Brunch Spot: El Cabo Verde, 1023 Provenance Pl., Shreveport

There is no zodiac sign more confident and proud than Leos, and El Cabo Verde is just the brunch you need. Their entire philosophy is crafted incorporating ingredients of the highest integrity, and providing top-notch service and nutrition. All of their food is made with organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients that are available in the Shreveport-Bossier area. After brunch, you may be inspired to pick your own organic blueberries at Blueberry Hill in Haughton.

Virgo (August 23-September 23)

Your Brunch Spot: Sauvage, 608 Absinthe Ct., Shreveport

Sauvage is a savory safe haven for Virgos to have that sophisticated brunch that you love so much. You can appreciate the calculated effort and pure passion in the food you’ll eat. Some of the savory menu items you’d love include Shreveport hot chicken, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, rib tips, and more. After Sauvage, catch a movie at Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your Brunch Spot: The Hive, located at 820 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport

The Hive is a new social spot and eatery that offers Sunday brunch in the center of Shreveport-Bossier, and this is music to a Libra’s ears. Libras’ creative and outgoing spirit thrives in fresh surroundings and communal settings, ultimately allowing them to brunch without limits. The Hive’s central location allows them to be more spontaneous with their post-brunch activity, whether it be in Shreveport or Bossier City, but glow bowling at Holiday Lanes is highly recommended.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your Brunch Spot: Parish Taceaux, 708 Texas St., Shreveport

Parish Taceaux offers a bold menu for the boldest zodiac sign, Scorpios. This isn’t your traditional Mexican restaurant. Their tacos play on your favorite foods by incorporating the most unorthodox, yet tasty contents, including Nashville hot chicken, Alabama white barbecue sauce, Korean barbecue, and more. After you get your eccentric taco fix, head over to one of three local breweries to keep the momentum going.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your Brunch Spot: Flying Heart Brewing & Pub, 700 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City

There is nothing more fly than a Sagittarius and a well-dressed dessert waffle from Flying Heart Brewing & Pub. A Sagittarius is prone to take an independent and optimistic route with brunch, and what’s more independent than skipping breakfast and lunch altogether and going straight for dessert and washing it down with a craft beer? Here’s a little lagniappe, Flying Heart is located in the East Bank District, which is just a relaxed walk away from Horseshoe Casino and Hotel and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your Brunch Spot: Room Service at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City

Capricorns are known for being classy and low-key. Booking a stay at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel and ordering a breakfast spread to your suit is just what you need to brunch at your own pace. When you feel like getting out of bed, keep your low-key status and splash in luxury at Horseshoe’s Dare Dayclub and Ultrapool. There’s private cabanas, a full-service bar, and more. This brunch experience will be your own.