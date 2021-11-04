Destination Louisiane: Part 2 Biedenharn Museum and Gardens Special

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s part two of our Biedenharn Museum and Gardens special. The museum in Monroe is comprised of three exhibits. Last month, you got a glimpse of the Coca Cola museum, but this month NBC 10 is showing you the gardens in this week’s Destination Louisiane.



“As you enter, you go in between the bible museum and the Biedenharn home and you come up in between the top of the steps and you bring kids through here it is a literal oh wow moment,” said Ralph Calhoun, Executive Director, Biedenharn Museum & Gardens.

Executive Director of the Biedenharn Murseum & Gardens, Ralph Calhoun, discusses his favorite spot in the gardens. Calhoun also said Emma Louise, the daughter of Joseph Biedenharn, planted flowers here when she lived at this house. Her father was the first person to bottle Coca Cola.

“I’ve always said Joe didn’t have any clue what Emma Louise was going to do to his little garden and so over time she developed what we had today. She had a lot of planting flowers and later she brought a landscape architect and they designed what you see today,” said Calhoun.

Now this garden is open to the public and improvements have been made throughout the years.

“Over time we have done improvements we have added a conservatory, which is a fancy word for greenhouse for tropical and semi tropical plants,” said Calhoun.

Nestled in this garden and changing through the seasons, you can spot a variety of flowers and plants.

“It’s much greener in the autumn, but we do have spots of colors here and there. We will decorate seasonally with pumpkins and things like that. You can come in the spring, we are going to hit a period where we are busting loose with Azaleas and we will plant 3,000 or more tulip bulbs,” said Calhoun.

Throughout the year, the garden stays busy with events. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.