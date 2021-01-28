Destination Louisiane: Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

Monroe, LA (KTVE/KARD) – Have you been feeling caged up by the Corona Virus and recent national events? Do you just want to unwind? No worries because you and your family can head to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe. In this week’s Destination Louisiane, we are giving you a look at the zoo and showing you how the new director is hoping to make you have an even better experience.

“It’s a 10 year master plan and in the end of that 10 years, the entire zoo grounds would be renovated and expanded into areas where we own the land,” said Tom Pearson, Director of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

Tom Pearson is the new director of the zoo. He said a top focus for him is making the zoo experience better for everyone.

“Looking at the different animals and how excited they are, how happy they’re parents are to see that there have been improvements to the zoo and there are still a whole lot more to come,” said Pearson.

The 10 year expansion plan would be conducted in four different phases. The first interactive exhibit to open under that plan is the Budgie Enclosure. The exhibit will be open in March.

“The big cats are always a hit, the porcupines have been. The budgies will be when they get here, we are also working on getting some sloths. The giraffes are coming back and some talk of even expanding our alligator exhibits,” said Pearson.

Pearson said the most important thing is to see families happy, especially during this time.

“A lot of parents believe the kids should be stuck in their houses all day, but it gives the kids life, it gives them energy. I’ve been here for a long long time and it looks completely different,” said Samantha Hines, Zoo Visitor.

If you like to visit the zoo, tickets are $6 for adults and $4.50 for kids. The zoo is open seven days a week.