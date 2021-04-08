Destination Louisiane: Landry Vineyards

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In this month’s Destination Louisiane, we are highlighting Landry Vineyards in West Monroe.

Since moving to the area from Fulson after Katrina hit, this ever changing vineyard has seen significant growth in the hills of West Monroe.

“We discovered these beautiful rolling hills was a much better place to grow than southeast Louisiana. The decreased precipitation, beautiful rolling hills, being sandy… these are many of the things we look for to grow good quality wine grapes and good quality wine,” says owner, Jeff Landry. “People have really supported what we are doing. Our vision has certainly been fulfilled and then some.”

At this vineyard, you can experience concerts, a grape stomping celebration, tours, and much more as what started at 20 acres has become 50.

In addition to bringing in grapes from other states, the property also produces its own. There are about 24 different wines to choose from, which can all be sampled in their very own tasting room.

Bottled right there on site, they make everything from white to red, dry and sweet, ports and more.

“We are committed to both growing grapes here in Louisiana and we are also committed to producing really nice wines in Louisiana,” Mr. Landry said.

Landry Vineyards is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Concerts and tours are $10 per person.

To learn more, go to landryvineyards.com