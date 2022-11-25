CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jimmie Davis State Park is located in Chatham, Louisiana. Some call it a waterfront refuge.

“Come early when you come in the summer because you will want a spot and you will want to enjoy the beach and enjoy this area of the park,” said Fouad Harb, District 3 Manager for Northern Region State Parks.

The state park is popular with families, cyclists, campers, fishermen and boaters.

“People come here with the primary purpose, they want to fish, they want to catch those nice, tasty beautiful fish in the state. Crappie, a visitor caught the largest size crappie in the park and the second largest bass was also caught here,” said Harb.

Hikers and bikers can also enjoy scenic areas.

“There is a kids hiking area, we also have a disc golf trail that is being finalized and it’s around 2 and a half miles long and that can also be for hiking,” said Harb.

The park also features lakefront cabins, group lodges or RV camp spots.

“This park has a very nice beautiful RV site and many of them oversee the water. We have 17 cabins here and we also have two lodges. We don’t only get people from the state, we get snowbirds people from out of state,” said Harb.

The park opened in the fall of 1996 and was originally named Caney Creek Lake State Park.

In 2003, it was renamed in honor of two-term governor Jimmie H. Davis.