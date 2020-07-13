Destination Louisiane: Exploring Black Bayou

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are more than 9,000 square miles of rivers, lakes, and bayous in Louisiana, and thanks to Covid-19, there’s no better time than now to go out and explore.
In Monroe, Louisiana, a small business is offering people a unique way to get out on the water, all it requires is a little bit of balance.
”We have knowledge of the local waterways and experienced folks here on our staff to really share with people, maybe first-time paddlers, first-time hikers, we can share our experience,” says Mark Elliott, owner of H2GO.
H2GO offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, as well as guided tours. Elliott says it’s a way to get up close and personal with nature.
“It allows you to get closer to the wildlife without spooking and sending the birds off in flight; the frogs and turtles you can get close to before they jump off their logs.”
We went out on Black Bayou on a guided tour. The 1600 acre lake is home to a cypress swamp that showcases the well-known and loved bald cypress.
Elliott says the waters of North Louisiana are some of his favorite.
“There’s some very unique topography here that you can’t really find anywhere else in the country.”
If you’re nervous about getting out on the water, H2GO is standing by to put your mind at ease.
“We always want you to be safe. There’s a sound signaling device so if you were in a distress situation you can use this to alert those around you.”
For more information on H2GO, like prices and services, click here. For more information on Black Bayou, click here.