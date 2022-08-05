GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed.

“The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum.

“It’s all one building, but we have three sections. We have the gift shop, we have Bonnie and Clyde’s last stop café,” said Carver.

The museum currently sits on Highway 154 and it used to be called Canfield’s Café. It’s the café where Bonnie and Clyde had their last meal before they were killed.

“This building was Rosa Canfield’s Cafe. Rosa was a character herself. Bonnie & Clyde ate here several times, but they happened to stop here that morning and get 2 sandwiches to go,” said Carver.

Owner of the museum, Perry Carver, also said after they had that meal they drove about seven and a half miles down the road where they were shot to death. The date was May 23, 1934.

Carver’s love for history is why he bought the museum in 2015.

He will tell you almost anything there is to know about the infamous duo.

“Bienvielle Parish Sheriff Henderson Jerk is what brought them down, he is the one that set up an ambush site, he is the one that did it all really,” said Carver.

Historical pieces from the ambush are highlighted in the museum, as well as newspaper clippings.

“We do have several things from family members that have been donated from this parish that came out of the car that day or that came off of them. 7 of his shotguns, 3 revolvers and one of his 45’s. We have his shoes that were find in the backseat that morning,” said Carver.

Several clothing items that belong to Bonnie are also on display.

“This is history, This is history, whether you like the history or not, there is lot more to Bonnie & Clyde’s story than what movies tell you,” said Carver.

The museum is open 7 days a week. Admission is $8 and kids under 5 are free.