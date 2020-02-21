Destination Louisiane – Air Show

If you like airplanes, Hammond is the place to be on Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21.

Attendees will be able to see the F-22 Raptor and planes from all over the country.

The F-22 Raptor is the new USAF fighter jet and Louisiana is one of the few places that it will show up this year.

“Although over 300 airshows requested the F-22’s presence, the Raptor is only making 23 appearances nationwide this year. The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow is privileged to be one of the few,” Hammond Northshore Regional Airport Director David Lobue said. “The F-22 is the premier, frontline, cutting-edge fighter with capabilities and technologies unsurpassed in the world.”

Guests will have the opportunity to see all of these events and displays:

Planes and performers from all across the United States and Canada

Longtime, award-wining aerobatic pilot Skip Stewart

The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team

World-record-holding Shockwave Jet Truck

The all-female Misty Blues Jump Team

Comedy act Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys

Big Air Insanity FMX Motocross Team

Kids’ Zone with flight-themed bounce houses and slides

“From an airshow perspective, it’s going to be a true variety show,” Lobue said, highlighting a few of the acts including, “Louisiana homegrown favorites like Kevin Coleman and Josh Boudreaux.”

If you are going to the airshow this weekend, you will have many parking options including free and paid lots.

The Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce said that starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, “paid parking is available for $20 cash at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 190 right past Pride Drive, weather permitting.”

For those that wish to use free parking and take a shuttle, these are the locations that will be available to you starting at 7 a.m. on October 20 and October 21:

West

Louisiana 1st Choice Auto Auction, 18310 Wood-Scale Rd., Hammond, LA 70401

East – Express Shuttles to avoid Highway 190 traffic

Hammond Eastside Magnet School, 45050 River Rd., Hammond, LA 70401

Hammond High Magnet School, 45168 River Rd., Hammond, LA 70401

Louisiana Renaissance Festival, 46468 River Rd., Hammond, LA 70401

South

Chappapeela Sports Park, 19325 Hipark Blvd., Hammond, LA 70403

Ponchatoula Recreation Park, 19030 Ponchatoula Park Drive, Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Cypress Pointe Hospital, 42570 S. Airport Rd., Hammond, LA 70403

If you would like to purchase tickets to the show, visit Hammond Air Show.