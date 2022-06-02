RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Did you know you can have a unique paintball experience in Ruston? It’s called Ultrazone Paintball.

The paintball experience is located off I-20 on Shaman Drive.

“You get that with 200 paintballs in it, and of course, you pop that thing right there and it’s pretty much ready to go at that point,” said Luke Dwairi, Owner of UltraZone Paintball.

But, the real question is, what makes this place so unique?

“It’s our outdoor style of play. We do 100 percent woods ball and we are dedicated to that and all of our fields are themed after some sort of war or battle, so that there is something educational in it,” said Dwairi.

They also offer low impact paintball.

“We do low impact paintball that allows us to take kids in as young as 6. Instead of the ball coming out of the gun doing like 300 mile per hour for example, ours is coming out at 50 or 60 miles per hour,” said Dwairi.

The paintball experience is open year round and closes at dark. Don’t forget to invite your friends because up to 40 people can play together at the same time.

For more information, head to their Facebook page here.